Real Property Tax Deadline Dec. 6

The deadline for payment of the second half real property tax is Monday, Dec. 6. Payments received or postmarked after Dec. 6 will incur a 10% late payment penalty. Additional interest at the rate of 10% per annum will be assessed.

Taxpayers who are having financial difficulties can contact the Treasurer’s Collections Team at 703-771-5656 for assistance.

Payments may be made online at loudounportal.com/taxes; on the TheLink2Loudoun app from the iPhone App Store and the Google Play Store; or by by calling1-800-269-5971. They may also be mailed to County of Loudoun, P.O. Box 1000, Leesburg, VA 20177; or dropped off at theTreasurer’s Office locations,1 Harrison St. SE in Leesburg or 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 104 in Sterling.

People who have not received your bill or have questions can contact the Treasurer’s Office at 703-777-0280 or taxes@loudoun.gov.

For information about real property tax exemptions and deferrals, contact the Exemptions Division of the Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue at tcor@loudoun.gov, by phone at 703-737-8557 or go to loudoun.gov/taxrelief.