Search Continues for Lowes Island Man

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a 24-year-old Lowes Island man who was last seen at his family’s Center Brook Square home Nov. 27.

Connor M. Vasofsky was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 28. He is considered missing/endangered as there is a concern for his well-being due to physical and/or health concerns.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team has conducted several searches in the area surrounding the home near Algonkian Regional Park.

He is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was clean-shaven when he was last seen Saturday night.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.