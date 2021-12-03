Toys for Tots Fundraising Continues

With organizers of the annual Toys for Tots campaign opting to continue its cautious approach during the pandemic, fundraising to purchase gifts to distribute to Loudoun families is continuing.

Because of the continued high level of community transmission of COVID-19 in the community, the organization will not be bringing groups of volunteers to collect, sort and distribute toys as in years past. Instead, it is partnering with four charities—Help for Others, LINK, Mobile Hope and The Salvation Army. Families may register to participate by going to the “Apply for Toys” section of the organization’s website, loudoun-va.toysfortots.org. Toys for Tots leaders will take the requests and work with area stores to purchase the toys and deliver them to the partner organizations for distribution.

Coordinator Frank Holtz said that monetary donations are key to making this year’s campaign successful, providing toys to children who otherwise might not receive any at Christmas.

The organization has a number of fundraising events planned with the support of area businesses.

On Friday,American Shine Detailing & Noble Athletics in Sterling will hold a special event to raise monetary donations. From 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3, the business will give away raffle prizes, display exotic and custom cars and offer a functional fitness class. The event will be held at 22135 Davis Drive.

See more events and to follow the campaign’s progress go to the Loudoun County Marine Corps League Detachment 1205 Facebook page.