Leesburg Lights Its Tree, Kicking Off Holiday Weekend in Loudoun

The Town of Leesburg held its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3—a shoulder-to-shoulder return to previous years’ packed celebrations.

People crowded onto the town green to see the annual ceremony, featuring holiday characters like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeers, a snowman and this year music by the Lost Locals.

The festivities continue this weekend, with the Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show at Ida Lee Park Recreation Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show features local and regional artisans selling hand-made items including candles, stained glass, carved wood, jewelry, and more, and admission and parking are free.Face masks are required.

See the participating vendors in the2021Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show online here.

Also on Sunday, the Chabad of Loudoun County with celebrate Hannakuh with a Menorah car parade leaving from 21100 Dulles Town Circle at 3 p.m, followed by a Menorah lighting at Lansdowne from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Find details at jewishloudoun.com.

Sunday evening, ION International Training Center will host The Ion International Masquerade On Ice from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., a holiday fairytale featuring performances from national and world champion skaters. Tickets are at ionitc.com.

And next weekend, Leesburg’s annual Christmas and Holiday Parade will usher Santa Claus down King Street through historic downtown Leesburg, beginning at Ida Lee Park and ending at Fairfax Street.

Find more to do, like holiday concerts by the Loudoun Symphony and at Franklin Park Arts Center, at GetOutLoudoun.com.

Crowds pack onto the town green to watch Leesburg light its tree Friday, Dec. 3. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]