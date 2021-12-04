Sheriff’s Office Partners with Cole’s Closet

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has again partnered with the nonprofit Cole’s Closet to donate toys for children while they are at the hospital.

Last year, county residents helped the agency collect almost 5,000 toys for its annual Santa Ride for Cole’s Closet.

Donations of toys for children aged infant to 17 years old will be accepted through Dec. 17 and may be dropped off at any Sheriff’s Office substation during business hours. Donations also may be made online atbit.ly/Donate2ColesCloset.