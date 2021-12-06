3 Leesburg Business Hit by Thieves

Someone broke into three Leesburg businesses Sunday night by smashing the glass entry doors, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The agency was called just before 11:15 p.m. Dec. 5 for a report of a burglary in progress at a business in the 700 block of East Market Street. An employee, who was at the business at the time, startled the subject or subjects who fled the area before responding officers arrived, according to the report.

On Monday morning, two more businesses reported overnight break-ins, one in the 300 block of East Market Street and one in the 0 block of Catoctin Circle SE. Property was taken in one of the burglaries and cash was taken in the other.

In all three cases, entry was made through a shattered plate glass entry door.

The department is recommending business owners take precautions to discourage thieves, including leaving interior lights on, keeping empty cash drawer open while the business is closed, and installing motion activated lighting, security cameras, and alarms.

The three incidents remain under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section.Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Detective D. Moreau at 703-771-4500 or atdmoreau@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous, may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.