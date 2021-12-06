Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg 

Editor: This is in response to a letter sent by Catoctin District Supervisor Caleb Kershner to his constituents. In it, he states that the School Board has failed the students and their parents, and lost their trust. As proof, he mentions school closures and the implementation of CRT ideology. No good deeds were listed.

Mr. Kershner did not mention why the schools were closed, but some of us remember the pandemic which swept through our county recently. This was a new virus and much had to be learned about it and the treatment for it. There was no treatment, so the best advice was to avoid it, by closing crowded classrooms and other venues, a savvy move in a pandemic. This year was not squandered, as Mr. Kershner suggested, lives were saved. The closings had consequences, but so did the virus, 750,000 have died in this country. Now that the CDC has more data and we have the vaccines, it is thought safe to reopen the schools.

The matter of CRT begins with misinformation. Studies have shown that there is racism in our schools and that racism has held back those of color, limiting their opportunities. The School Board acted to remedy those findings. This is not CRT but the correction of our local problem.Teaching about slavery and the Jim Crow laws, which legalized segregation is history, not CRT: to ignore this history is to cancel it.

Loss of trust is inevitable if the whole truth is not part of the discussion.

FW Lillis, Leesburg