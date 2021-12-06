Loudoun Lights Grand Menorah to Celebrate Hanukkah
Chabad of Loudoun, Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, and community members lit the grand menorah to commemorate the final night of Hanukkah during a celebration Sunday at Landsdowne Town Center.
Reggae singer Aaron Holder performed a concert as dozens of guests enjoyed donut and latkes, and hot apple cider.
Burk] was tasked with assisting in lighting the grand menorah.
“As we start this week and this beautiful Festival of Lights, let us all be reminded that the lights in the world are us. No matter how dark things get, we can contribute to making that light a light of hope and positivity,” Burk said to the crowd. “You can be the light that saves someone from hope and despair. So this holiday season, focus on the way to bring joy into each other’s life. … You most certainly have brought a lot of joy into my life today.”