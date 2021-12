PHOTO GALLERY: Christmas in Middleburg

The Town of Middleburg’s popular Christmas in Middleburg returned Saturday, and despite attempts to control crowds by limiting sales of parking passes it was a packed event.

The centerpieces of the day of festivities on Washington Street were parades by the Middleburg Hunt in the morning, followed by the afternoon community holiday parade. Restaurants, shops and craft beverage sellers all took part in the day of celebrations.

The holiday season continues in Middleburg; the rest of the town’s holiday plans are at middleburgva.gov/holidays.

Scenes from the Middleburg Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 4. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin attends the Middleburg Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 4. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Norman, a Corgi, rests his legs in preparation for walking in the Middleburg Christmas Parade later in the day Saturday, Dec. 4. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

A young parade-goer meets Sweden’s Father Christmas, Jultomten, during Middleburg’s holiday celebrations Saturday, Dec. 4. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

A young parade-goer meets Sweden’s Father Christmas, Jultomten, during Middleburg’s holiday celebrations Saturday, Dec. 4. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Middleburg Hunt parades down Washington Street in Middleburg Saturday, Dec. 4. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Middleburg Hunt parades down Washington Street in Middleburg Saturday, Dec. 4. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Every year, law enforcement officers from across the state come to help the Middleburg Police Department during the parade. This year, Virginia Military Institute Police Captain David Henson came the farthest. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]