Review: Alice in Wonderland at Stone Bridge High School

By Rachael McNutt, Broad Run High School

After nearly 18 months without live theater, Stone Bridge High School’s production of Alice in Wonderland is like peering through a looking glass into a new era.



Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, published in 1865, is a well-known children’s book by Lewis Carroll. All accompanied by the illustrations of artist John Tenniel. It was transformed into a drama by Alice Gerstenberg in 1915, where a young girl, 7-½ years old to be exact, named Alice crawls through a looking glass and tumbles into a fantastical, wacky world.



Diana Altenhof brought the energy, ambition, and innocence of the classic character we all know and love. Altenhof performed with a sense of wonder that convinced the audience it was truly her first time bothering her nanny about the logistics of chess or crawling through the glass above her fireplace into Wonderland. There was never a dull moment when she was on stage. Whether that was her reaction to the other odd characters getting in her way or when she spat a nasty biscuit out and proceeded to toss the rest of it into the front row. Altenhof’s commitment and execution of this role were nothing short of stellar. Frog Footman (John Blasdell) incorporated the skills of a color guard champion, the contortion of a gymnast, and the dedication of an amazing actor to produce a complete and mesmerizing character. Together, the comedic banter between Alice (Diana Altenhof) and Frog Footman (John Blasdell) had the audience laughing nonstop. This entertainingly outlandish show was made complete by its ensemble and the captivating dynamic of the playing cards. This trio, played by Cori Teel, Zubair Mahedavi, and Anne Treadwell, set the tone for their scenes by providing consistently amusing commentary and facial expressions.



The run crew (Alex Reif, Colin Leary, Syd Yamada, and Sahana Suresh) were spectacular. Their teamwork and organizational skills allowed for seamless transitions that carried this fast-paced show. Following a script that calls for a set similar to the Alice in Wonderland publication illustrations, set designers Diana Altenhof, Rachel Leary, Alex Merkt, and John Blasdell understood the assignment. Using innovative set pieces like psychedelic painted doors in the Hall of Doors scene that could easily be reversed for the following showed the thoughtful design that went into these pieces. The lighting crew (Riley Seppings, VK Din, Julia Quezada, and Brian Tui) showed us the uniqueness of Alice’s perspective. This team took advantage of the use of specials and colored lights and the power in the absence of light.



With a phenomenal cast and crew, it’s no wonder Stone Bridge’s production of Alice in Wonderland felt like a trip into another dimension. The collaboration of this cast and crew brought together an amazing show. As long as it’s 6 o’clock, we can continue to laugh, sip tea, and partake in these wacky adventures.





[This review of Dec. 4 performance of Alice in Wonerland at Stone Bridge High School is part of a series published in a partnership between Loudoun Now andThe Cappies, a writing and awards program that trains high school theater and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders.]