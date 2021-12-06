State Police Issue Alert Over Local Scam Calls

The Virginia State Police Loudoun County/Leesburg Area 11 Office on Friday received three calls from residents seeking to verify that a trooper had called them and were demanding payment for outstanding warrants.

According to an alert issued by VSP, one of the individuals complied with the demands of the caller and was scammed out of his money.

The phone scammer had “cloned” the Area 11 Office phone number and identified himself as a trooper or Sergeant Johnson.

“This is a scam, as no law enforcement agency will call a person to say he/she is under arrest, has an outstanding warrant, and/or owes money. If anyone receives this call, hang up,” the State Police stated in the alert.

Residents should know that law enforcement officers never call by phone to request payments or to clear arrest warrants, and that no court or law enforcement agency would request a payment with gift cards. Residents should not rely on caller ID to confirm the validity of calls as such numbers can easily be replicated by thieves. Also, credit card account information should not be provided over the phone. Telephone scams should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov, according to the VPS alert.