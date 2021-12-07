4 Dogs Rescued from Burning Purcellville Home

The four dogs rescued Monday from a Purcellville house fire by Loudoun County firefighters remain in guarded condition, according to the fire-rescue department.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Dec. 6, the county dispatchers received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a home on Pipers Brook Drive in the Brown’s Farm neighborhood. The caller indicated that nobody was home, but several dogs were inside. Fire and Rescue units from Purcellville, Hamilton, Round Hill, Philomont, Leesburg were dispatched to the scene.

Arriving firefighters found a one-story, single-family home with smoke showing from the side and roofline. Crews entered the structure and found an active kitchen fire, which was quickly extinguished. A search of the residence confirmed that no occupants were inside, however, four dogs were rescued from the home. The canines—suffering from smoke inhalation, two with severe cases—were given oxygen and other medical care by personnel on scene before being transferred to the Loudoun County Animal Services staff, who transported the dogs to receive emergency veterinary services.

No additional injuries were reported. Along with the dogs, one adult was displaced as a result of the fire, which caused an estimated $158,400 in damages.

The home was equipped with working smoke alarms, which were sounding when fire and rescue units arrived. The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined the fire to be accidental, caused by an appliance malfunction on a kitchen countertop.

Rescue crews provide aid to four dogs rescued from a Pipers Brook Drive house fire Dec. 6. [LCFR photo]