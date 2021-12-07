Schaufeld Joins Claude Moore Board

Karen Schaufeld has been appointed to the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees, Executive Director J. Hamilton Lambert announced during the foundation’s monthly meeting in December.

“Karen represents the best our community has to offer and it is an extraordinary honor and privilege to have her join our Board of Trustees,” Lambert stated. “Her breadth of experience in helping others will complement our board tremendously.”

Schaufeld already was serving as a member of the foundation’s advisory board. Her appointment as a trustee, effective Jan. 1, increases the board to six seats.

She is a philanthropist, author, entrepreneur and lawyer. She is founder and president of 100WomenStrong, co-founder of All Ages Read Together, serves on the Middleburg Film Festival Board of Directors and as co-chair of Wolf Trap’s Next Chapter Initiative. She is also a member of the National Council on White House History and works as CEO of SWaN Hill Top focusing on Hill Top House Hotel in Harpers Ferry, WV. She recently received the Northern Virginia Community Foundation’s highest award, its Community Leadership Award.

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation was founded in 1987 to provide assistance for charitable and educational purposes. The foundation has donated more than $24 million in charitable grants to nonprofits in Loudoun County.

For more information, go to claudemoorefoundation.org.