Arrest Made After Online Threat to Ashburn Middle School

An 18-year-old from Fairfax County was arrested Tuesday evening after he posted a threat involving an Ashburn middle school on social media.

Shane D. Lucas is charged with threats of bodily injury or death to persons on school property, a Class 6 felony.

On Dec. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office learned of a social media post that included a photo of a firearm and threatening statements toward Farmwell Station Middle School. The individual who posted the message was identified by detectives and located at his residence in Fairfax. During the investigation, it was determined the photo of the firearm used in the post had been pulled from the internet. No firearms were found in the house.

After learning of the threat Tuesday morning, Farmwell Station Middle School staff and Loudoun County Public School Safety and Security restricted entrance to the school, and additional members of the Sheriff’s Office’s School Resource Officer Unit were assigned to the campus.

Lucas was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.