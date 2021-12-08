Helping Hands of Northern Virginia: Giving What You Can

Just a few years ago, Claire Hallogram was a single mother to three girls under the age of two years old, left with no money and no home. She and her girls moved into transitional housing in Leesburg as she got back on her feet. For five years, she worked as a single mother, depending on acts of kindness from a network of fellow single parents. As luck would have it, she reconnected with her high school crush, and the rest was history. The pair welcomed the family’s sixth child this year. The crew of children keeps them busy. But she never forgets what it was like to struggle on her own. She spends her free time buzzing around Northern Virginia, picking up donations for those in need, and helping people in any way she can.

“I want to give back somehow, and I can’t really give money, but I can give my time,” Hallogram said, remembering what life was like when she needed assistance.

She and her fellow volunteers—the Helping Hands Club of Northern Virginia—are especially busy this holiday season. The group partners with local charities to identify individuals and families in need. They’re crafting “essential Blessing Baskets,” which provide toiletries, food, clothes and toys to people and need.

This year, the need is greater than ever.

“With COVID, we’re getting twice the amount of requests,” she said. “We’re making it work. It doesn’t matter if you can’t drive, if you have something to give we will come get it and give it to people in need. And if you don’t have money to give, you can help by driving, and picking up donations.”

The volunteers cover serious ground. Last week, Isabella Austin-Hever drove to Ashburn from Manassas to deliver a brand-new vacuum someone had donated using the group’s Amazon wishlist. Hallogram loaded it up with the help of her daughter Mikaela into her car to take it to its new home.

“I mean, this is an expensive vacuum. It’s awesome someone bought it. But even if you can’t give something like this, anything helps,” Hallogram said.

For many of the volunteers, the effort is personal.

“When I needed help people were there for me, no questions asked. Everybody needs a little help sometimes. It makes my heart feel good,” said volunteer Cristin French.

For people who wish to give but don’t have much spare time, donations can be made fromthe group’s Amazon wish list. Hallogram said she is hoping to have donations by Dec. 16.