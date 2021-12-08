Josie Elmira Smith, 1937-2021

Josie Elmira Smith was born and raised in Loudoun County, VA, on November 5, 1937, to the late Robert and Martha Hill. She departed this life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her home in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.

She grew up in different areas of Loudoun County, VA. She moved to Boyce, VA in 1982 and has spent the last several years in Winchester and Stephens City.

Josie attended Loudoun County schools. She has done domestic work and cafeteria work. She retired from Fairfax County Schools as a teacher’s aide. She has been a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church since 1972. She was Mother of the Church and has served as a dedicated member of these ministries: Jr. and Sr. Usher, Music, Missionary, Culinary, Women’s, Special Projects, Pastor’s Aide and also as a Sunday School Teacher, Superintendent of Sunday School, and Baptist Center Delegate for the Missionary and Church.

Josie is survived by her daughters Ellen Johnson (William) of Odenton, MD; Paula Lloyd (William) of Stephens City, VA; and Audrey Sanders (Frank) of Winchester, VA. Her grandchildren Charo Glomah, Claremont, CA; Antwain Smith, Regensburg, Germany; Tyra Brown (Michael), Atlanta, GA; Tashia Gant, Stephens City, VA; Ronald Smith, Stephens City, VA; and Whitley Johnson, Atlanta, GA. Her great-grandchildren Braylin Glomah, Daevon Smith, Sheriff Brown, Jazmyn Smith, Antwain Smith, Avery Weymouth and Charley Brown. She is also survived by her sisters Lillian Sims (Phil); Doris Sims (James) and her brother Sylvanious Hill (Eunice). She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Smith, sons Raymond, Troy, and Marc Smith, and brothers Earl, Willard and Henry Hill.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. untill time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Lincoln, VA.

Interment will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lincoln, VA.

