Planning Commission Sends Purcellville Preservation Overlay to Town Council

The town Planning Commission last week completed work on its proposed Historic Preservation Overlay Zone, voting unanimously to recommend the Town Council enact new zoning rules to prevent the demolition of buildings deemed to have historic significance.

Since its initial proposal sparked controversy during a public hearing in July, the commission has worked to ensure the new rules provide a balance between efforts to preserve the historic character of town and the rights of property owners. Among the changes were to exempt accessory buildings, such as sheds, from the demolition requirements; and to attempt to make less onerous the requirement that any building in the prpurcellvilleotection zone planned for demolition first be offered for sale to buyers who would preserve it.

After five months of work, the second public hearing last month attracted fewer speakers, but critics continued to question the merits of the program, which would cover homes they said have little historic significance.

The overlay zone would cover about 300 properties.The zone would not be contiguous but would include lots or groups of lots with buildings deemed to have historic value. Those properties include buildings listed or eligible for listing on the national or state historic registers or deemed a local landmark as designated by the Town Council.

The next step in the review process will be a Town Council public hearing early next year.