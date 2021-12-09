Ashburn Man Dies of Crash Injuries

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office today announced the death of the driver in a Nov. 6 car crash on Rt. 28.

In the crash, a vehicle traveling northbound on Rt. 28 just south of Waxpool Road went off the road and struck a guardrail before crossing back over all four lanes of traffic where it crashed into a concrete barrier.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment. On Dec. 3, the driver, Daniel D. Dearborn, Jr., 87, of Ashburn, died of complications from injuries sustained in the crash.