Chamber Announces Community Leadership Award Finalists

The Loudoun Chamber has announced the 2022 Loudoun Community Leadership Awards finalists.

In its 10thyear, the program honors businesses and community leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to support the strength and vitality of the Loudoun community.

The awards will be presented during the Chamber’s 54th annual meeting on Jan. 21, at the National Conference Center in Lansdowne.

“Now, more than ever, Loudoun County relies on the commitment of business and nonprofit communities to weather the challenges of an historic pandemic and the economic and social challenges it created. Thankfully, we are blessed with community leaders who continue to respond, in good times and bad, with remarkable generosity, commitment and sacrifice to support this community and all who live, work and play here,” Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard said in announcing the finalists.

The finalists were chosen in five categories:ones covering Large and Small Business, three others for Nonprofit Executive, Executive Leader and Young Professional Leader. These finalists are chosen by blue ribbon panels of Loudoun’s top business and nonprofit leaders.

The winners in each category will have the opportunity to select a nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 grant provided though the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

The 2022 Community Leadership Award finalists are:

Young Professionals:Zack Carpenter, Leadership Loudoun; Kindra Dionne, Purpose WorX LLC;Monti Mercer, HHMI Janelia Research Campus; Chrystina Nguyen, Rhythmic Technologies.

Executive Leader:Paul Bice, BCT The Community’s Bank; Tina Johnson, CEO Consulting Group; Susan Mitchell, Guardians of Honor; Bruce Rahmani, Falcon Heating & Air Conditioning.

Small Business (less than 100 employees):Road Runner Wrecker Service Inc; CEO Consulting Group, LLC; The Fitness Equation; You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia.

Large Business (100 employees or more):BCT The Community’s Bank; Belmont Country Club; Google; Northwest Federal Credit Union.

Nonprofit Executive:Nikki Daruwala, Loudoun Literacy Council;Lisa Kimball, The Arc of Loudoun;Valerie Pisierra, Loudoun Cares;Nene Spivy, Northern Virginia Science Center Fondation.

For more information, or to purchase sponsorships or tickets, go toLoudounChamber.org.