Leesburg To Also Consider Rt. 7 Renaming

The name of Rt. 7 within the town’s corporate limits may also be changing.

Following a vote this week by the Board of Supervisors to rename both Route 7 and Route 50, the Town Council will consider recommending a change to Rt. 7’s name within town limits. According to a staff report,if the town wishes to follow the county’s lead—renaming Harry Byrd Highway to its former name of Leesburg Pike—the Town Council will need to pass a resolution requesting the change to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

If the council adopts the resolution to rename the highway, the town’s request will be included with the county’s submission packet to VDOT, the report stated. Staff in the Northern Virginia District Office of VDOT will then process the request, and present it to the CTB for consideration. Action from the CTB is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

A vote on the matter is scheduled for the council’s Dec. 14 meeting, its final business meeting of the year.

