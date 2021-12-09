Letter: Karen Jimmerson, Aldie

Editor: There are new roadway messaging signs displaying travel time and distance on Loudoun roads that “will enable drivers to be better informed and make safer and more coordinated commuting decisions,” county officials state.

Most motor vehicles being driven are equipped with modern onboard navigation systems that calculate the best route, distances, and time. Mobile device apps, which also integrate into vehicles, provide navigation design for getting drivers where they want to go, with the least friction possible.

Perhaps our local officials thought these signs would also be suitable for posting traffic incidents and road construction, but overall, those are infrequent events. A quick search and I found a study that stated these types of road signs are “underutilized if they are reserved for only these types of traffic messages.” So in effect, our elected decided to waste money to tell drivers how awful their misery is—something they already know.

I offer a suggestion then, one supported by a study stating that “most drivers look at messages displayed and could recall many of the messages that they had seen in the past.” Even the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office prioritized posting the 9 p.m. routine information that helps individuals protect belongings but not lives. Since it went effective on July 1, 2021, there has been no effective campaign to make drivers aware of the hands-free law making itillegal to hold a cellphoneor other handheld personal communications device while operating a motor vehicle.

Driving daily in Loudoun, I see no less than a dozen drivers talking while holding cell phones and texting at traffic lights and while driving. Since this law became effective, there seems to be no discernible difference in driver behavior. During conversations with people, it is clear that too many Loudouners do not know it is now illegal to hold a cell phone while driving in Virginia.

A study conducted by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policyat Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH, found that hands-freecellphonelaws are associated with fewer driver deaths.Perhaps the optimal use of all messaging signs in Loudoun would be toward public safety and make everyone aware of the hands-free law when not needed for other traffic messaging.

Karen Jimmerson, Aldie