Loudouners Could See Real Estate Tax Bills Climb

Loudoun supervisors have directed County Administrator Tim Hemstreet to prepare a budget proposal that will likely see real estate tax bills go up, and in the future could see personal property tax bills go down.

Lower-than-normal pandemic-era real estate tax revenues and the growth in Loudoun’s data center tax revenues have both put a squeeze on the county budget and made data center revenues a huge part of the locality’s revenues, worrying budget administrators about over-reliance on that tax.

Real estate taxes make up the large majority of revenues for most Virginia localities, and are considered a more stable source of funding than taxes relying on business. In Loudoun, however, data centers alone account for roughly a third of county revenues, as well as nearly 80% of personal property tax revenues through the tax on computer equipment. Meanwhile, slowing real estate portfolio growth, caused by a slowdown in new construction, has saddled the county board with a tight revenue picture at the same time budget officers are recommending they reduce their reliance on data center revenues to balance the budget. And they are recommending supervisors not allow real estate taxes to shrink smaller than 51.5% of the county’s revenues, where they are now.

That also means based on current revenue projections, supervisors are unlikely to set a tax rate at the equalized tax rate, the rate where the dollar amount on the average tax bill stays the same even while property value assessments climb. In the past, real estate tax revenues have grown even while cutting the tax rate to the equalized rate because of the amount of new construction.

Some supervisors pointed to the board’s history of matching or even cutting below the equalized rate as part of the reason for Loudoun’s tight spot now.

“We’ve driven the tax rate down every year, to or below the equalized tax rate, so the benefits from the portfolio [growth] we haven’t received,” said County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large). “There are many reasons why we are in this fix right now. That is but one of them, and not the largest one, but it is certainly one.”

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said she was worried when supervisors set a real estate tax rate below the equalized rate last year. And she said she supports Randall’s proposal to dedicate a half-cent of the real estate tax rate to attack Loudoun’s housing affordability crisis—however,r she also said the real estate tax rate would not be a burden.

“We do have folks struggling in the county, but we have a 3% poverty rate, and I would argue that those 3% are not paying real estate property taxes, because they probably don’t own homes,” Briskman said. “We have people that can afford to live in the county, otherwise we wouldn’t see houses flying off the market. I had a friend try to buy a house the other day and she lost out with a process of 10 bids. Our tax rate has not kept up with inflation, meaning that as a county, we have had to do more with less.”

However, Republican supervisors opposed the motion.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said he would like to see options for larger cuts to the personal property tax rate—if only to see what Hemstreet would recommend cutting if he had to. Supervisors’ vote Tuesday directed Hemstreet to prepare options for a personal property tax rate cut from $4.20 per $100 of assessed value to $4.15 in 2023.

“I thought we had an opportunity, given the real imbalance of our personal property tax rate and our real property tax rate, to try to push a little further and look at a $4.10 scenario. Because at $4.15, we’re really not doing much,” Letourneau said. He pointed out a personal property tax rate cut would benefit not only data centers, but individuals and small businesses.

And he said, while construction will likely see an uptick again, Loudoun is approaching a point where the growth in the real estate portfolio will slow.

“Long term, we know we’re going to run out of new land at some point, and that’s going to cause this to happen, so, you know, this is kind of catching up to us,” Letourneau said. “It happened in Fairfax County as well a number of years ago, when we just stopped having so much new growth, and that’s really fundamentally why we’re here.”

Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) pointed to the hardships of COVID-19.

“We’re hopefully coming out of a pandemic, and we’re going to ask every single one of those homeowners—and this is what boggles my mind—we’re going to say, half a cent towards affordable housing and yet, we’re going to make, under this guidance, we’ll make every single house less affordable in the county,” Kershner said.

Preliminary figures suggest that guidance will mean a $291 annual real estate tax bill increase on the average home assessment of $609,800, to $5,732.

If supervisors lower the personal property tax rate in 2023, it will be the first rate change since 1987 to the tax that affects both residents’ possessions like cars, campers and boats, as well as businesses’ assets like the computer equipment inside data centers, the major source of data center revenue.

Supervisors also have the option to lower personal property taxes on classes of property individually. Currently, Loudoun taxes most personal property at $4.20 per $100 of assessed value, with lower rates for some categories such as vehicles used by the elderly or disabled and manufactured homes.

The board is also empowered to tax computers equipment at a different rate than other categories of personal property tax—and several counties do, taxing them at a lower rate to attract data centers. For example, neighboring Prince William County which has a $1.50 per $100 rate for computer equipment compared to a $3.70 rate for vehicles.

Localities can be also even more granular than that—in 2018, the General Assembly created a separate classification of personal property for computer equipment specifically in data centers, allowing localities to levy a different tax rate on that equipment than computer equipment elsewhere.

However, while they can give relief to individuals and small businesses with a lower tax rate on a wide array of specific classes of property—even setting those rates at a nominal one penny, as they do for flight simulators and vehicles owned by disabled veterans or fire-rescue volunteers—under state law they cannot tax data centers at a rate lower than the catch-all general tax rate on personal property taxes.

Supervisors voted for that budget guidance 6-2-1, with Letourneau and Kershner opposed and Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent.