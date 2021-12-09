Stone Bridge High School Again on ‘Secure the Building’ Mode After Threat

Less than two weeks after a man was arrested for making a threatening phone call to Stone Bridge High School, the school is on “Secure the Building” mode again after a second threatening message was received today.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tim Flynn said that there is a Sheriff’s Office presence on site. Outdoor activities have been canceled and access to the building is restricted.

Deputies will remain on campus through the remainder of the day, “out of an abundance of caution.”

It is not yet clear if the threat is related to the incident that led to the arrest on Dec. 1.

On Nov. 30, the school was placed in “secure the building” mode after an Alexandria man threated a staff member over the phone at 10:45a.m. Robert M. Ruiz, 31, of Alexandria, was charged with use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways.The Fairfax County Police Department assisted in serving the misdemeanor warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional information on the threat.