Tubas, Trombones and Tradition: For Rick Reaves, It’s The Most Wonderful Time of The Year

For bandleader Rick Reaves, 2021 means jumping back into the holiday whirlwind—with plenty of brass.

Reaves is the founder and director of the Rick Reaves Big Band, whose annual holiday show at B Chord Brewing is a Loudoun institution. He’s also the band director at Loudoun Valley High School and a driving force in the region’s popular Tuba Christmas performances.

Reaves’ annual Christmas concert at B Chord Brewing drew packed houses pre-COVID. After a hiatus last year, the show is back in full swing Sunday, Dec. 19, with Reaves as director, singer, and trombonist. Reaves and his band members are enthusiastic about bringing back the holiday magic of the big band sound.

“The holiday music is just tremendous—there are a lot of great charts out there,” Reaves said.

This year’s list includes swinging classics like Glenn Miller’s iconic version of “Jingle Bells” and jazzy favorites, including “Let It Snow,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with Reaves on vocals and “The Christmas Song.” The band will also bring out a fun arrangement of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” moving through five different styles and Reaves’ arrangement of “O Tannenbaum” based on Vince Guaraldi’s beloved compositions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Reaves, who has run the band program at LVHS for more than 20 years, grew up in upstate New York with a classically trained pianist mother and a jazz-loving father.

“I got turned on to classical music early, but my father always liked jazz. On the stereo, one album would be ‘Swan Lake,’ and the next album would be Henry Mancini,” Reaves said. “Listening to all of that growing up, I really developed a love for it. I just bring that forward.”

He started drum lessons at age 7 and marched in the local fife and drum and drum and bugle corps before turning to one of his great loves: the tuba. Reaves’ tuba skills earned him a full scholarship to Kentucky’s Union College, where he met his wife Nancy, whose Northern Virginia roots brought the couple to Loudoun.

Reaves moved to Loudoun in 1983 and taught in West Virginia schools and at Shepherd College before joining Loudoun County Public Schools in 1994. Reaves was initially hired at Park View High School and went in with a mission to bring jazz into Loudoun schools. Reaves set up the county’s thriving all-district jazz band and helped revive the all-state jazz band program. Reaves and his family settled in Purcellville, where he was well-known in the community as a coach and volunteer firefighter. In 1999, legendary LVHS principal Ken Culbert snagged Reaves to run the band program at the school just minutes from his home. There, Reaves continues to inspire students and develop award-winning ensembles and marching band programs.

Rick Reaves directs his tuba band performing its annual holiday show Sunday afternoon to a crowd lined up along High Street in Harper’s Ferry.

But Reaves has also made a name for his own musical pursuits. While teaching in West Virginia in the ’80s, a group of band directors started a tradition of putting on an informal performance before regional student concerts.

“One of the guys said, ‘You know what, we ought to start a band,’” Reaves said.

That educator-created band started out as the Gary Marvel Orchestra and then became the Martinsburg Jazz Orchestra more than two decades ago. Reaves split off from that group to start his own 16-piece band four years ago. His first big gig was a Father’s Day show at B Chord Brewing. And when owner Marty Dougherty came up with the idea of a Christmas show, Reaves was all in.

Reaves’ musicians include educators, a truck driver, a restaurant manager, and several IT professionals, including vocalist Mary Hott, whose performances are a hit every year at the holiday show.

“She’s just amazing,” Reaves said.

For Reaves, the Dec. 19 show is the shining star on a very busy holiday season, with nine performances between Thanksgiving and Christmas and lots of parades and community events with his high school ensembles. Reaves also organizes yearly Tuba Christmas performances, pulling tubas, euphoniums and sousaphones from around the region. The tuba shows, which feature anywhere from five to 57 players, focus more on traditional carols than jazz favorites, Reaves said. Tuba Christmas performs each year atHarpers Ferry’s Old Tyme Christmas celebration and returns to its annual show at Village at Leesburg Sunday, Dec. 12.

“I make jokes that ‘Carol of the Bells’ was written for tubas because they have the largest bell in the place,” Reaves said with a laugh. “We have a great time.”

The Rick Reaves Big Band’s annual Christmas show takes place Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at B Chord Brewing. Admission is free for this family-oriented event. For more information about Rick Reaves, go to facebook.com/rickreavesjazz

For details on the Tuba Christmas performance at Village at Leesburg on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., go to villageatleesburg.com/events/tuba-christmas.

Rick Reeves rides in the Middleburg Christmas Parade.