COVID Rates Climb; Private School Switches to Virtual Learning After Outbreak

Providence Academy, a private Christian school in Leesburg for students in grades K-8 that allows exemptions from wearing masks, has switched to virtual learning after a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff, as public health officials have repeatedly warned.

The school has been operating virtually since Dec. 2 and is set to return to in-person learning Dec. 13, though parents said that the school is considering extending the period of virtual learning.

The Department of Health would not confirm the identity of the school, but department director Dr. David Goodfriend said that a large-scale outbreak is being investigated at a private school in the county.

A reported 40 students have tested positive for the virus. Parents and siblings of students have also tested positive for the virus.

Parents said most students opt out of wearing masks.

“Indoor masking is critically important,” Goodfriend said. “In public schools, we don’t see large- scale outbreaks. We haven’t seen a large-scale outbreak this year. That’s in large part because of the mask usage.”

Goodfriend said that mitigation strategies have been key to avoiding outbreaks in public schools.

“When you have low vaccination rates, lenient exemptions, and isn’t distancing students, that is where you see outbreaks,” he said.

Goodfriend also said that outbreaks become especially problematic when infections are passed on from one classroom to another, or among different grades.

“If we’re finding multiple classes and multiple grades involved, that’s when it’s harder to get an outbreak under control,” Goodfriend said.

The outbreak at Providence Academy comes as COVID-19 cases have begun to climb sharply following the Thanksgiving holiday. As of Dec. 10, the Virginia Department of Health was reporting an average of 108.9 new cases in Loudoun a day, the highest rate since February before widespread vaccination became available. Goodfriend told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 7 that the cold weather increase in cases was expected.

“Our expectation is that case numbers will continue to go up through the winter,” Goodfriend said. “What’s really unknown is what effect Delta and Omicron variants will have on the increasing cases, because we didn’t have that last winter, and the flip side of that is, how much more protected we’re going to be because we have widespread vaccination in Loudoun County, which we did not have last winter.”

With relatively high vaccination rates in Loudoun, he pointed out, this year’s bump in cases is so far accompanied with a much smaller bump in hospitalizations and death due to the virus compared to last winter.

“The indoor mask requirement in schools has played a tremendous role in reducing the spread of infection, and we support schools doing that and continuing to do that, particularly, through the winter as we want to keep our kids in school,” Goodfriend said. And he said while there have been no major outbreaks in the public school system thanks to the mask requirement, some private schools “have been more of a challenge.”

With vaccines and boosters now available for everyone aged 5 and up, meeting the demand for vaccination has become a challenge at the county site due to a shortage of vaccinators, with long waits for appointments reported at the county’s Dulles Town Center clinic. Assistant County Administrator Erin McLellan said that’s in part because previously, under the state declaration of emergency, the county could use Basic Life Support fire-rescue staff to administer vaccines; that authority has ended, cutting into the number of qualified vaccinators. Additionally, Goodfriend said, the holidays are a more difficult time to find volunteers as people busy themselves preparing their own families for the season.

Nonetheless Goodfriend said the county site is vaccinating around 2,500 people a day. Vaccines also remain available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices around the county; checkvaccines.govto find available vaccines.

Goodfriend said the best step to get ready for safe holiday gatherings is to get current on vaccinations and boosters. And health officials continue to recommend mask wearing in indoor settings.

“That is very good practice and it not only keeps you safe, and also keeps others safe, because even if you may be incredibly healthy and 20 years old, you don’t know who you may come in contact with and spread it to, because you don’t know that you’re infected,” Goodfriend said.

The Department of Health has not released a statement to the public about the outbreak at the private school. Typically, when an institution experiences an outbreak, but follows guidance and safety measures advised by the Department of Health, Goodfriend said that the county does not release a public statement. But, if an institution does not act in the best interest of public health and safety, the county may issue guidance to the public.

“In this case, for the outbreak, the involved school is providing the correct information to the parents. Should that change, we’d put out a press release,” he said.

Officials from the Providence Academy did not respond with comment.