Ice House Hosts “Fantasia” On Ice

Ashburn Ice House, along with Capital Theatre on Ice, will present an on-ice adaptation of “Fantasia” next weekend.

Skaters of all ages and abilities will take attendees on a musical journey through the eyes of a musical note looking for his melody. The production will include a special guest performance from Ashburn Ice House’s newly crowned 2022 National Juvenile Ladies Champion—a highlight not to be missed.

Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17; and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Pre-show tickets are available atashburnice.comfor $10 each. Tickets will also be available at the door for $12. Children age 2 and under are free.

For more information go toashburnice.comor call703-858-0300. Ashburn Ice House is located at 21595 Smith Switch Road in Ashburn.