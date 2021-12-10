Letter: Dan Stapleton, Aldie

Editor: It makes me sad that Leesburg police officers have resigned over COVID vaccine mandates. It also angers me that these individuals seem to have put politics ahead of public health and everyday reason.

For me, I was both an opportunity to get vaccinated and an obligation, my contribution to public health. I was in the Navy for a career, received my inoculations with appreciation and got our kids shots as required by the school system.

Then I watched this process unfold.

First came the claim that COVID was “a hoax.” Then it was a scramble to develop a vaccine as it appeared on the distant time horizon. Finally, its availability was very limited and it was assumed everyone would get it at the earliest opportunity. But it became a political issue as social media and some media outlets spread conspiracies about dangers and effectiveness, sometimes spun up by the vaccine’s “emergency authorization,” somehow twisted to mean “experimental authorization.” Social media also helped spread ideas about how to avoid the mandates using religious and health excuses to avoid these lifesaving shots.

This is about public health and preventing the spread of a dangerous disease, but some have taken it as a challenge to “manliness” or some new “government control.” I say, “roll up your sleeve” and quit complaining.

Dan Stapleton, Aldie