Loudoun Animal Shelter Offers Free Pet Adoptions for Holiday

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Loudoun County Animal Services will host “Empty the Shelters – Home for the Holidays,” its annual fee-waived adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adoption fees will be waived for all available pets, including cats, kittens, dogs, small pets and livestock. And to help as many pets as possible find new homes, the agency is bringing in dogs and cats from overcrowded and under-resourced shelters throughout the region before the event.

“The holidays are about hope,” stated Jennie Clutterbuck, who is helping coordinate animal transport efforts. “There are thousands of pets around the country wishing for a family to call their own. This is our opportunity to help our partners in under-resourced communities and make those holiday wishes come true.”

The event will be full of holiday cheer with goodie bags for adopters, and Santa is expected stop by for a visit.

Available pets may be viewed online at loudoun.gov/animals. The standard adoption screening process still applies, most adoptions can be completed on the same day.

This year, the Loudoun event is part of the nationwide “Empty the Shelters” event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. The foundation launched its Empty the Shelters event in 2016. Nearly 68,000 pets have found adoptive homes through the program that operates in 45 states and Canada and partners with 443 animal welfare organizations.

All dogs, cats and rabbits adopted from Loudoun Animal services are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and receive a microchip that will be registered to their adopter.

The new Loudoun County Animal Shelter is at 42225 Adoption Drive near Leesburg. More information about Loudoun County Animal Services programs and services is online at loudoun.gov/animals.