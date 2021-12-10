Loudoun County Picks Up Seats, Power in Latest Redistricting Plan

Loudoun County could have as many as six delegates and two state senators in the General Assembly under the redistricting plans submitted to the Supreme Court of Virginia this week.

Also, the 10th Congressional District seat held by Democrat Jennifer Wexton would be significantly altered—bringing Charlottesville into the same district as Loudoun.

Find links to the proposed new districts here.

The proposals were developed by special masters Bernard Grofman and Sean Trende, who were appointed by the court to propose new state and Congressional voting districts after the inaugural state redistricting commission failed to submit plans amid partisan gridlock.

The proposed plans give Loudoun five House districts and part of a sixth shared with western Fauquier County. The state Senate map creates a district for much of eastern Loudoun and Ashburn and a second district that covers the rest of Loudoun and also stretches into western Fauquier. In each of the shared districts, about 90% of the population lives in Loudoun.

Under the current district lines, drawn following the 2010 Census, only one House district, the 32nd District seat held by Democrat David Reid, is solely a Loudoun district, and only three of the seven House Districts extending into the county are represented by Loudoun residents. Of the three current state Senate districts extending into Loudoun, none is a Loudoun-only district and only one senator, John Bell (D-13), lives in Loudoun.

Currently, the 10th Congressional District encompasses all of Loudoun and stretches from the western border of Frederick County well into Fairfax County. The proposal by the special masters would put Loudoun at the top a district that, instead of covering Northern Virginia, would stretch south to include the City of Charlottesville. It would encompass mostly rural counties to the south of Loudoun including Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania, Greene, and Albemarle which surrounds Charlottesville.

It would be a Loudoun majority district, with county residents comprising 54% of the district’s population.

Loudoun’s current representative in Congress, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), would still be well inside those boundaries—and in fact Loudoun is the only current 10th Congressional District county that would remain in that district. Until 2018, that would have meant the current representative was drawn out of the district, but Wexton’s election that year marked the first time that Loudoun’s representative in Congress lived in the county at least since before the Supreme Court’s 1964 ruling that districts must have roughly equal populations. Wexton has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In a letter to the court, Grofman and Trende said they sought first to make nonpartisan maps.

“[O]ur prime directive for drawing these maps comes not from the constitutional or statutory provisions described by this Court, but rather from the Court’s order itself. In particular, we took seriously the Court’s command that, although we were nominated by the political parties, we would behave in ‘an apolitical and nonpartisan manner,’” they wrote. “Our duty is owed not to the parties that nominated us, but rather to the Court that appointed us and to the residents of the Commonwealth that it serves.”

Both Republican Del. Dave A. LaRock (R-33) and Democratic Del. Wendy W. Gooditis (D-10) applauded the maps—even though LaRock has been drawn into a district with a fellow Republican incumbent, and Democrat Gooditis has been drawn into a deeply red district.

“What I perceive to be the communities of interest of western Loudoun are probably similar to northern Fauquier County, and so in that sense I think they look better to me than western Loudoun with Leesburg,” LaRock said, comparing the proposed new 30th House District, which stretches from western Loudoun south to Marshall and almost to Warrenton, to his current district. He noted how much change his current district has seen: “I just drove the airport where there used to be backroads through Ashburn, and it’s striking just how developed it is, very different than western Loudoun,” LaRock said.

He also said he’s already been speaking with the other incumbent in that proposed district.

“I’m paired with [Marshall Del.] Michael J. Webert (R-18)—good friend, good delegate,” LaRock said. “I’ve talked with him on the phone, and we’ll try to figure out what’s best for us, and the Commonwealth and the people we serve.”

Meanwhile, Gooditis said that although she has been drawn into a district that has traditionally voted very Republican—voting 62.3% for Donald Trump in 2016, according to Virginia Public Access Project analysis—she, too, is “very pleased.”

“It does what it’s supposed to do: it keeps communities of interest together, and it means that the district that I live in is not in a gerrymandered district anymore, in my opinion. It has been fixed,” Gooditis said. “It’s a big, rural district, which is what it should be.”

The new proposed 31st District, where Gooditis lives, no longer covers any part of Loudoun. It includes all of Clarke County, reaching south to Front Royal.

Both applauded the new maps’ disregard for incumbency, as well. Maps previously produced by both parties for the state’s redistricting commission largely avoided drawing incumbents out of their districts.

Meanwhile, Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), who represents the most over-populated House of Delegates district in the commonwealth, said the new, smaller district in which he would live, which includes southeastern Loudoun and wraps around Dulles Airport into Ashburn, makes more sense.

“It made no sense for me to represent some the areas I represent. I was proud to represent them, but the current map that I represent makes no sense, and it’s almost double the size of what it’s supposed to be,” Subramanyam said. “I think given the situation, and given the polarization that’s out there, this map is actually fair. And there’s more work to do, I think—there’s a few issues here and there—but overall, I can’t imagine people complaining too much about these maps.”

Subramanyam was also among the handful of House Democrats who supported the state Constitutional amendment to create the redistricting process being used this year, beginning with the redistricting commission and ending with the state Supreme Court.

“People were upset about the Constitutional amendment because there were legislators on the commission, and I would say that if you were someone who wanted legislators out of the picture and completely fair, unbiased maps, you should be happy at this point in how the process has played out, however ugly it may have been portrayed publicly,” Subramanyam said. “This is a map not drawn by legislators. It was drawn by impartial observers who were following very strict criteria.”

LaRock it would not be easy to hand off some of his current constituents to representation in other districts.

“It would be a little bittersweet, because I’ve had the opportunity to make some wonderful friendships, meet people I otherwise wouldn’t have met, so it would be a little disappointing, as would be the case when I retire from the job,” LaRock said of his proposed new district. “You make the friendships, you meet people, and it enriches your life. There’s no guarantee it’s ever going to last beyond the next election—which, as you know, could be next year.”