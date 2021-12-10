Rotary Christmas Tree Tradition Continues in Leesburg

By Peter Vaka, Rotary Club of Leesburg

Members of the Leesburg Rotary Club have been erecting a downtown Christmas Tree for as long as they can remember. Each year, the club, founded in 1927, puts up an evergreen and decorates it.

Long-time member and Leesburg resident Phil Daley remembers that when he joined Rotary in 1992 that Jack Howard was in charge of the Christmas Tree project and procuring the tree. Back then, they would go into the country and cut down a red cedar from a local farm. More recently, they were given permission to harvest a tree onLewis and Rosalie Leigh’s farm on Mt. Gilead.

Each year they would erect the tree in front of the old courthouse.Daleyrecalls it was the highlight of the year. Members along with their spouses would gather at the tree and sing Christmas carols before heading to their annual Christmas party held at the Laurel Brigade Inn at 20 W. Market St., which is now a law center and professional offices. The inn was named after a Loudoun County unit in the Civil War that participated in the last cavalry charge of the war.

The tradition of placing the tree in front of the old courthouse continued until 2011 when a local group complained about placing religious symbols, including Christmas trees, on public property. They were forced to find another location. Member Jeff Mitchell, owner of the Barrister Building at the triangular corner at Market and Edwards Ferry Road and offered the location for the tree. It was now on private property where no one could complain. They began putting the tree at that corner in about 2011 or 2012. Years later the county invited the club to come back to the courthouse square, but the club respectfully declined and the county put up its own tree.

For the first couple years at the new location, the club put the tree in a weighted garbage can and haphazardly tried to tie it to a nearby telephone pole. That never really worked very well and the tree usually blew down at some time during the holidays, Daley recalls. In about 2013, Daley designed and welded a tree stand that clamped on to the rock wall that rings the corner in front of the building. That has worked well and they have used it ever since.

Rotary club members no longer gather to sing carols, but every year on a Saturday morning in early December a group of dedicated Rotarians gather to erect the tree and decorate it. The first Saturday following New Year’s Day they return to take it down until next year.

The next time you travel by the Barrister Building at Market and Edward’s Ferry Road you will see the stately evergreen, a Leesburg Rotary Club tradition.