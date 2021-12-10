School Policy Adversaries Unite Behind Message of Peace and Civility

The leaders of Fight for Schools, the group leading the removal effort against School Board members, and Loudoun4All, the group formed in response to escalating social tension in the county, are jointly calling for the public to refrain from threatening and vitriolic behavior.

“There should be no efforts to put people in fear for exercising their First Amendment rights, whether the targets are our elected officials, members of the community, or their families,” a statement released by the two groups said.

Members of the public, fueled by objections to the school district’s COVID-19 classroom closures, equity initiatives, and handling of a sexual assault scandal have sent threatening messages to elected officials. The School Board has been targeted, with members of the board sharing messages they’ve received. Beth Barts, the former Leesburg District representative who was the central target of the removal effort, resigned citing threats against her family. Parents fling hostility at one another on social media, particularly on Twitter.

Recently, the Circuit Court judge reviewing one of the school board member removal petitions urged participants in that litigation to tone down the rhetoric.

Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior tweeted at Loudoun4All suggesting a meeting over coffee. The board members of Loudoun4All agreed to the request, on the condition that the groups release a statement to present a unified opposition to the violence and discord.

“We had people tell us they wanted to support, but they’re afraid,” Loudoun4All board member Todd Kaufman said.

The groups acknowledge having opposing interests and beliefs in regard to school division controversies.

“We had points of disagreements on policies, and on the conduct of the board. But when Todd asked me if I’d be willing to do a joint statement, I jumped at the opportunity,” Prior said.

Fight for Schools has amassed more than 25,000 signatures during the course of its removal effort against School Board members. Supporters of the group contend that the board is ushering progressive social policies into schools, and that the school division is politically indoctrinating students through its progressive racial sensitivity teacher trainings.

Loudoun4All formed, Kauffman said, out of necessity.

“Most of the news coming out about Loudoun has been one-sided,” he said, adding that facts and context were being left out of the narrative surrounding the school district. “There is so much misinformation. … We just need to stick to the facts. We want people to know why equity programs started, and what they consist of.”

In 2019, the school division contracted the Equity Collaborative to investigate allegations of racism. The investigation found that racial inequity exists throughout the school system, reflected in literacy rates, disciplinary statistics, and hiring practices. Critics of the initiative charge that the findings, and racial sensitivity training, ultimately sows more discord among children, bringing increased awareness to race.

On that subject, both sides said they don’t see reconciliation any time soon. Still, the leaders of both groups are eying a more civil discourse over the issues in Loudoun.

“Two sides who disagree about just about everything in Loudoun County Public Schools can at least show the value in coming together and having an actual conversation and being in accord about something,” Prior said.

“We think this is a step in the right direction. It’s a small step but a necessary one,” Kaufman said.