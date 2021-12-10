Sheriff’s Office Reports Inmate Death as Suicide

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Dec. 9 death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center.

According to the agency, video surveillance show the inmate jumping from the second tier of a general population housing unit and landing head-first on the floor.

Deputies and medical personnel at the ADC provided emergency medical treatment until county rescue personnel arrived to provide additional lifesaving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The inmate, 70-year-old Vildan Jahja, of Ashburn, had been incarcerated at the Loudoun ADC since April 19, 2021, on domestic violence-related charges.Online court records indicate he was sentenced yesterday—hours before he allegedly killed himself—to a prison term of 10 years, with six years and 10 months suspended for a total active sentence of more than three years on a felony charge of malicious bodily injury in an apparent plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to violating a protective order.

The charges stemmed from an incident in September 2020 when Jahja was accused of strikinga female relative with his car in an Ashburn parking lot, pinning her between his car and her own, after she had been walking back to her car with children. The juveniles were not injured. The female victim survived treatment for her injuries at the hospital and was released.

His death is under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

It is third death at Loudoun’s Adult Detention Center in the past 18 months. The previous fatalities also were investigated by the agency and ruled as deaths by suicide.

On June 13, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office reported that a man held onfelony domestic-related charges and violations of multiple protective orders was found unresponsive and hanging from a sheet in his cell.

On Feb. 12, 2021, a man held on a domestic-related charges wasfound unresponsive in his cell shortly by staff members conducting a security check.Efforts to revived him were unsuccessful.