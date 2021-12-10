The Peoples’ Constitution – Roe v. Wade: Four Possible Futures

By Ben Lenhart

Last week, the Supreme Court heard oral argument on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. That case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) could radically change abortion law as it has existed in America since the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade.

This article looks at four possible futures for Roe based on how the court might rule in Dobbs. These “futures” illustrate key Constitutional principles that go well beyond abortion. First, a clarification: this article does not address the many religious, moral, political, and social aspects of the abortion issue. Abundant materials already exist on these issues. Rather, it addresses the critical issue of how abortion is likely to be handled under the Constitution after Dobbs.

Future #1:Roe Is Upheld Under ‘Stare Decisis’

Roe v. Wade involved a Texas law that banned nearly all abortions. Texas argued that a nearly complete ban was needed for several reasons, including medical safety and the protection of pre-natal life. Roe (real name: Norma McCorvey) argued that the fundamental right of privacy, which the court had found in earlier cases, included the right of a women to decide whether to have an abortion. The court grounded this privacy right in several parts of the Constitution, including the Bill of Rights and the 14thAmendment’s Due Process clause, and specifically the “liberty” protected by that clause. The Roe court expressly balanced two interests: the privacy and liberty interests of the women and the interest of protecting, in the court’s words, “fetal life.”In the end, the court sided with Roe, 7 to 2, on the key issue, stating:

“This right of privacy, whether it be founded in the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty and restrictions upon state action [found in the due process clause, or] in the Ninth Amendment’s reservation of rights to the people, is broad enough to encompass a woman’s decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy.”

This is the core holding of Roe. On the other hand, noting that the Due Process clause protects not just “liberty” but also “life,” the Roe court also recognized the importance of Texas’s arguments, stating that:

“With respect to the State’s important and legitimate interest in potential life, the ‘compelling’ point is at viability. … If the State is interested in protecting fetal life after viability, it may go so far as to proscribe abortion during that period, except when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”

Viability can change with medical advances, but is generally thought to be 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy.In Planned Parenthood v. Casey, 20 years after Roe, the court formalized “viability” as the key date, holding that: (a) pre-viability a state can’t ban abortion, but it can regulate it so long as it does not impose an “undue burden,” and (b) post-viability, the states can, if they choose, ban abortion. Casey remains the basic legal framework today (but Dobbs may change this).

Finally, the doctrine of “Stare Decisis” will weigh heavily on the court in the Dobbs case. Stare Decisis means that the court stands by its prior rulings (its precedent) unless there is a very good reason not to. Legal precedent is a bedrock of America’s “common law” legal system, and the court is rightly reluctant to reverse prior rulings, especially where—as with Roe v. Wade—the precedent is longstanding and has been repeatedly affirmed by the court. But Stare Decisis has not stopped the court from overruling prior decisions when they were clearly wrong. A famous example is Brown v. Board of Education, which overruled Plessy v. Ferguson, and 60 years of “separate but equal” segregation by race. In sum, while seemingly unlikely based on the oral argument, the Dobbs court may decide to leave unchanged the law of Roe/Casey, either because it believes they were rightly decided or because of Stare Decisis, or some combination of both.

Future #2:Roe Is Partially Upheld but the Court Discards Viability as the Cut-off

During oral argument, Chief Justice Roberts hinted at a compromise: allow Mississippi’s 15-week rule to apply, but still uphold the essential ruling of Roe. How is this possible?If Roberts can get the votes, the idea is straightforward. On the one hand, the court would leave in place the core Constitutional ruling in Roe that the women’s’ right to choose whether to have an abortion is a fundamental right protected by the Constitution. On the other hand, this option would discard viability as the cut-off, and hold that Mississippi’s 15-week cut-off is not inconsistent with the Constitutional “right to choose.”As noted above, Roe itself balanced the interests of the women and the interest of the fetal life, and drew the line at viability. This new approach would draw the line at 15 weeks, but would still recognize that both interests are Constitutionally protected. The problem is that 15 weeks is arbitrary, and would raise the question: if 15 weeks is OK, what about 12 weeks or 6 weeks? If the Dobbs court chooses this option, it would likely kick the can down the road on this “timing” issue (but not too far down the road, since other states are seeking to cut off abortion earlier, such as a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks.)

Future #3:Roe Is Entirely Overruled and Abortion is Decided State by State

Option 3 would be far different from the first two. Under this option the court would clearly overrule Roe, and declare that there is no federal Constitutional right to abortion. The dissent in Roe, by Justices White and Rehnquist, lays the groundwork for such a ruling, as do later dissents by Justice Scalia and others. This option would not end abortion in the United States, but rather it would remove federal constitutional protection, and allow each state to decide the issue. Clearly, many states would ban abortion quickly. In fact, some states have laws banning abortion that are already written and would take effect very quickly if Roe is overturned. Other states would continue to protect the right to abortion, and, up to a point, they could even offer more legal protection than Roe v. Wade.

Future #4:Roe Is Entirely Overruled and Abortion is Not Decided State by State

While unlikely based on the oral arguments in Dobbs, under this option the court would find that a fetus is a “person” in the Constitutional sense and, as such, is entitled to the protection for “life” found in the Due Process clauses of the 5thand 14thAmendments. The seeds of this option are found in Roe itself, where the Court said:

“[Some] argue that the fetus is a ‘person’ within the language and meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment. In support of this, they outline … the well known facts of fetal development. If this suggestion of personhood is established, [Roe’s] case, of course, collapses, for then the fetus’ right to life would then be guaranteed specifically by the Amendment.”

In other words, Roe said that if the court were to find that the fetus is a “person” in the Constitutional sense, most abortions would automatically be banned. Roe did not adopt this reasoning, but did flag it as part of the argument. Under this option—in contrast to option 3—no state could allow abortions because states generally cannot violate a right protected by the Constitution (with limited exceptions, such as, for example, allowing abortion where needed for the health or life of the mother). Option 4 and Option 1 both find a Constitutional right in the abortion debate, but they define that right very differently.

Conclusion

From a constitutional viewpoint, the four options break out as follows: Option 1: A woman’s right to choose an abortion is protected by the Constitution up to viability; no state can ban abortion before this time. Option 2: A woman’s right to choose an abortion is protected by the Constitution, and Mississippi’s 15-week limit does not violate that right; no state can ban abortion before this time (unless the court permits an earlier cutoff date either in the Dobbs case itself or in in another case). Option 3: No constitutional protection for the right to choose an abortion; the states are free to permit or ban abortions (with limited exceptions). Option 4: The court finds the fetus is a “person” under the Constitution; with limited exceptions no state could allow abortions.

While it is impossible to predict how the court in Dobbs will rule on the abortion issue, based on the recent oral arguments, options 2 and 3 seem most likely. No matter how Dobbs rules, one thing is certain, the abortion debate has been ongoing for hundreds of years, and will continue after the court rules in Dobbs.

Ben Lenhart

Ben Lenhart is a graduate of Harvard Law School and has taught Constitutional Law at Georgetown Law Center for more than 20 years. He lives with his family and lots of animals on a farm near Hillsboro.