VDOT is building a new Rt. 7 overpass that will connect George Washington Boulevard on the north side of the highway with Russel Branch Parkway on the south. The $30.6 million project is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Work Begins on Rt. 7 Crossover Link near Ashburn

The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up to extend George Washington Boulevard over Rt. 7, between Research Place on the north side and Russell Branch Parkway on the south. 

The $30.6 million project, financed with federal, state and Loudoun County money, is scheduled for completion in mid-2024.         

During construction over the next few years, there will periodic lane closings and some traffic impacts in the area of George Washington Boulevard and Research Place, and the area of Russell Branch Parkway and Waverly Court. At least one lane in each direction the roads will remain open at all times. 

Learn more and track progress at VDOT’s project webpage.

The extension of George Washington Boulevard includes a Rt. 7 overpass linking to Russel Branch Parkway.
