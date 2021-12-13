School Division Critics Drop Shoes to Present Demands

Citizens for Freedom, a group of parents, teachers and coaches, displayed over 600 pairs of shoes in front of the school district’s administrative building in Ashburn this morning, representing the families that will leave the school division if their demands aren’t met.

The group opposes mask and vaccine mandates, as well as progressive social policies in schools. The group is demanding that the School Board and administration reverse the mandates and stop teaching Critical Race Theory, which they said is being infused into the district with racial sensitivity trainings for teachers.

One Loudoun County teacher, who said she did not wish to provide her name for fear of retaliation from her employer, said the group formed when the mandates were announced.

“We decided we needed to make a visual statement. We’ve seen school districts around the country do something similar. To stand up for our kids and ourselves in a visual way. Each shoe represents a kid that has or will be leaving the county because of their poor policies or poor decision making,” she said.

The teacher said the group has about 300 members.

DeDe Mandrell, a former teacher, Navy veteran, and Loudoun County grandparent, spent the morning alongside the other demonstrators, who chose not to give their names, dropping the shoes.

“The main reason I’m here is standing up for the kids. They want to lump them together and not let them reach their potential,” she said of the school division.

After the demonstration, the shoes will be donated to area nonprofits.

The group released a statement that said the demonstration was intended to coincide with the disposition hearing forthe assailant in the Stone Bridge High School rape case. The case was continued after the morning hearing, as lawyers cited needing more time to arrange therapies and treatment for the assailant.