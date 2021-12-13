Judge Orders Psych Evaluation for Stone Bridge Assailant

A District Court judge ordered a psychological evaluation be performed by the county health department on the teen who sexually assaulted a Stone Bridge High School schoolmate prior to determining his disposition.

In juvenile court, a disposition is similar to a sentencing. But with minors, the court emphasizes both rehabilitation of the assailant and public safety, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said.

The assailant sexually assaulted an acquaintance in a school bathroom on May 28. He was transferred to Broad Run High School where he assaulted a second girl in October.

The Stone Bridge victim’s family had been anticipating a disposition be determined in today’s hearing. The disposition will now be determined in a hearing on Jan 12.

Biberaj indicated that waiting for the psychological evaluation result is critical to moving forward with the case.

“The last thing we want as a society is to rush to make a decision that is the wrong decision. We are charged with the obligation and responsibility and also the privilege to see what brought this boy to this point in his life to make this decision,” Biberaj said.