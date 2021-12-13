Leesburg’s Holiday Parade Returns

Leesburg’s Christmas and Holiday Parade returned to King Street after a hiatus of a year and a day Sunday, Dec. 12.

And this year, the town’s Holiday in Lights trophy for best float, sponsored by Loudoun Now, went to the Destiny School of the Arts. The school’s festive float featured a live music performance with students singing along and was led down the street by a classic Ford.

Last year, safety concerns around COVID-19 canceled both the parade and a backup plan, and this year the parade endured one last delay with a severe storm in the forecast for Saturday, pushing it back to Sunday. But then it was time to march once again, as crowds returned to downtown Leesburg to see the floats, catch some flying candy and wave at Santa.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk presents the the Holiday in Lights Trophy for best float, sponsored by Loudoun Now, to Jennifer and Greg Wigfield of Destiny School of the Arts. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Parade participants ready their float to drive down King Street for the first time in two years. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]



A coordinated dance at Leesburg’s Christmas and Holiday Parade Sunday, Dec. 12. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Candy is an important part of any parade, and Leesburg’s Christmas and Holiday Parade Sunday, Dec. 12 was no different. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Scouts parade down King Street dressed up as presents at the Leesburg Christmas and Holiday Parade Sunday, Dec. 12. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

A dog gets their day pulling a sleigh at Leesburg’s Christmas and Holiday Parade Sunday, Dec. 12. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Santa rides down King Street to cap off Leesburg’s Christmas and Holiday Parade Sunday, Dec. 12. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]