Leesburg’s Holiday Parade Returns

Leesburg’s Christmas and Holiday Parade returned to King Street after a hiatus of a year and a day Sunday, Dec. 12.
And this year, the town’s Holiday in Lights trophy for best float, sponsored by Loudoun Now, went to the Destiny School of the Arts. The school’s festive float featured a live music performance with students singing along and was led down the street by a classic Ford.
Last year, safety concerns around COVID-19 canceled both the parade and a backup plan, and this year the parade endured one last delay with a severe storm in the forecast for Saturday, pushing it back to Sunday. But then it was time to march once again, as crowds returned to downtown Leesburg to see the floats, catch some flying candy and wave at Santa.