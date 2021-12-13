Letter: Charles Smith, Leesburg

Editor: Promotional spin aside, the changes planned for the Virginia Village Shopping Center follow a predictable trend: shoehorn 643 residential units, over 800 parking spaces, and let already crowded roads, schools, and other infrastructure deal with the consequences.

Claims are most of those units will be studio or one-bedroom apartments, ideal for those starting out.Yet size often deceives in affordability.A one-bedroom, 790-square-foot condo nearby sold for $369K early this year.And rent for these units would likely follow suit.

The trend isn’t just predictable, it’s the reason Loudoun residents have nearly tripled since 2000.Simply put, there will always be one more person who wants to live here.But even lifeboats have a capacity.

In the case of the proposed development, Catoctin Circle and King Street (both two-lane roads in portions) can’t handle this additional traffic.The picturesque renderings don’t show cars waiting through multiple light cycles, the added burden on utilities, or the extra civil servants needed in a time when many are jumping ship.They leave out pedestrians nearly getting hit as they stare at their smartphones.They can’t capture the authenticity of a space being lost to another cookie-cutter construction.

Since the Virginia Village Shopping Center was the town’s first, shouldn’t any redesign honor Leesburg’s historic feel?

Charles Smith,Leesburg