Letter: Evan Parrott, Ashburn

Editor: Wait, what? Our county School Board is drafting a “policy” (“Schools Draft Policy to Teach Controversial Topics”, Dec. 9) to teach what it calls “controversial topics?” Whatever happened to facts—pure, unassailable, documented, confident and unimpeachable facts? Wouldn’t that be the core of any “policy” designed to assist teachers in their jobs? Isn’t that what our teachers are trained to do?

The subject of slavery in America is certainly one of those “controversial topics,” but when the lesson strays from facts and into personal opinions, it creates what we are faced with today, i.e. a distorted, highly selective, biased, even a toxic brew called “Critical Race Theory” (and its arcane lexicon) that poorly prepares our kids for higher education or “real life.”

Of course, there should be an open, honest, and facts-based discussion of slavery, but there must also be a balanced approach to its instruction. This includes the election of Abraham Lincoln who vowed to end slavery, fought a devastating civil war (in which 300,000+ Union soldiers gave their lives to free the slaves) and was assassinated for his efforts. Jim Crow? It was largely confined to the southern and southwestern states and imposed by the Democrats to deny blacks the benefits of the Civil War. How about the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, and the extraordinary success of many African Americans these days?

“Black Lives Matter” is yet another of those “controversial topics” that need to be addressed. But there are two key aspects to BLM that are often ignored: (1) first, is thesentimentthat nearly everyone agrees with and subscribes to; and then there is (2) BLM the organization, which is an openly avowed Marxist organization which preaches the destruction of America. A refresher course in Marxism’s brutal and bloody record would help all teachers differentiate between the two aspects.

The same argument for honesty and facts applies to “wokism,” “cancel culture,” homosexual behavior and transgenderism, along with other “controversial” topics that are in the curriculum. Any “policy” issued by the county must first deal with facts, but if the facts are missing, the board members should not be in education.

Evan Parrott, Ashburn