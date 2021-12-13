Photo Gallery: Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Market

Loudoun Shops Black and the NAACP Loudoun Branch hosted their first Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Pavilion at Beantree in Ashburn.

The market brought together Black-owned businesses and shoppers to look for something special, discover new businesses and even win some raffle prizes. The event showcased goods and services from local artists, clothing designers, photographers, stylists, toy shops, and a winemaker, along with live music and activities for kids.

Find those businesses and others at LoudounShopsBlack.com.

Kindra Dionne showcases here new line of wines, Fifty Leven, at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Lynette Miller, owner of Designed Dyrt Pottery, paints one of her handmade creations at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Aldie resident and Miss Virginia Volunteer Breana Turner and Amps Hair and Makeup owner Ayesha M. Pough speak at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

African art on display from Purcellville resident Garry Smith’s Chez Rafik’s Imports at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

A lucky raffle winner shows off his prize at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Tara Hewan holds up a copy of her book “Dear Maxwell, A Conversation About Race” at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun NOw]

Comics books—both fresh off the press and rare, valuable classics—on display from Brandon Ferris’s Killer Bee Comics at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Crystal Evans and her uncle Akin Lawal show off products from Lawal’s business Merin Kind at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Artist Kelly Lottahall stands with one of her creations for sale at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

One of artist Kelly Lottahall’s creations for sale at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Kristen Walker displays jewelry from her business Ife Fara at the Loudoun Shops Black Holiday Shopping Spree Saturday Dec. 11. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]