Purcellville’s Fence Art Displays Go to Auction

More months, Purcellville residents and visitors have enjoyed the work of 29 area artist displayed on around town. On Dec. 17, they can bid to take their favorite piece home.

Discover Purcellville organized the “The Words on a Fence” campaign for its annual fundraiser. Each year, the organization sponsors a public art project auction to raise money to support community projects for the following year. This year, events included the End of Summer Block Party, painted Christmas decorations around town, and the Purcellville Halloween Block Party.

Online bidding is open through Dec. 17 atDamewoodAuctioneers.com.The final rounds will be webcast beginning at 7 p.m. that day.