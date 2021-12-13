Review: Leaf at Loudoun Valley High School

By Zoe Benton,Tuscarora High School

A new fantastical world of monsters and nature, with one frightened child at the center. This is what the students of Loudoun Valley High School presented in a live reading of their student-written play: Leaf. With themes of trust and growth, these students created a cast of intricate characters that drew the audience in.



This production was written, directed, produced, and performed by Loudoun Valley High School’s theater class. From late August to December, these students took a central idea and turned it into art. They even designed some stunning costumes and puppets that would have been seen in a full production of this endearing piece.



Leaf follows the story of a fictional village plagued by attacks from the tree monsters they have cut. The captain of the guard finds a young boy, Leaf, and takes him under his wing. Leaf had the same ability to control plants as the captain’s late sister. This caused the other villagers to fear him, including the leader of the village council. As the story unfolded, it paralleled the events with the captain’s sister years ago, but Leaf showed courage to prevent another tragedy.



Leaf, played by Alex Chinn, showed great skill in physicality. This character was primarily nonverbal, but Chinn brought the emotion and humor to life. Eris, Keira Anderson, made a complex, realistic leader with flaws. Each scene with Anderson showed heart and sophistication. Henry, the lovable guard portrayed by Joseph Felt, was a light in the dark, and radiated kindness even in battle. Alexis Davis appeared only as the ghostly memory of Elowyn, Maynard’s lost sister, but vitalized some crucial and powerful moments of the story with a poignant performance.



The rather serious story and message were lightened by some hilarious physical humor and name shenanigans. Erin Johnson (Alexis Davis) and Aaron Johnsen (FT Whiteley) were two rival merchants that had caused drama for years. These performers worked together with perfect frustration and humor to showcase a common problem within a war, adding to the ridiculous nature of their characters. Throughout the story, the plant ensemble used clever blocking and timing to appear as a multitude of entities with one consciousness. They eerily spoke all at once and were able to provide clear dialogue while doing so.



Worldbuilding is a monstrous task, especially when the explanations must flow in the story. This theater class managed to keep the audience engaged, and the suspense building, as they introduced their fantasy realm. Directors Cecil Turner-Veselka, Anna Sullivan, and Sammi Sabba, along with all other members of Leaf, wrote a cohesive tale with great potential for a novel or film. The marketing, by Chloe Anderson and Keira Anderson, used social media and beautiful design to introduce their characters to the world. The fight choreography (Chloe Anderson) complemented the direction and highlighted the best of these performers’ physicality.



The story of Leaf mirrors some themes of Greek mythology and medieval tales, while bringing the audience into a unique world with many stories to tell. Loudoun Valley High School created an unforgettable epic and as a grown-up, Leaf steps into the role of Captain, it is certain he will face every situation with clarity of heart.

[This review of Dec. 11 performance of Leaf at Loudoun Valley High School is part of a series published in a partnership between Loudoun Now andThe Cappies, a writing and awards program that trains high school theater and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders.]