Visit Loudoun, Parks and Rec Win Nat’l Award

Leaders in Loudoun’s busy and growing sports tourism industry took home top honors this month at the Senior Softball-USA Annual Convention in Sacramento, CA.

Torye Hurst, Visit Loudoun’s director of Sales, Sports and Services; and Dave Carver, Loudoun County Parks, Recreation & Community Services division manager for Sports & Special Events, were recipients of the 2021 Award of Excellence from Senior Softball-USA.

That is the top award from the association, given out annually.

“Torye and Dave helped us to establish one of the premier tournaments east of the Mississippi River—the Eastern Nationals—into a quality, signature event,” said Senior Softball-USA President Terry Hennessy. “They have been working with us for more than a decade and have always been excellent sponsors of the event.”

Loudoun County hosted the Senior Softball-USA Atlantic Coast Championships from 2009-2018. Since 2019, the county has also hosted the Eastern Nationals annually, which attracts 80-100 teams to the area. Potomack Lakes Sportsplex was named the Senior Softball-USA Softball Complex of the Year in 2019.

“I’m incredibly proud of the partnership between Visit Loudoun and Loudoun PRCS, which continues to successfully position Loudoun as a sports tournament destination,” Visit Loudoun President & CEO Beth Erickson said. “The Senior Softball tournament delivered more than $500,000 in economic impact to Loudoun in 2021, and I know that in the capable hands of Torye and Dave, it will continue to grow.”

Through its Loudoun Sports Tourism brand, which launched in 2019, Visit Loudoun continues to increase its presence in the sports market, working closely with Senior Softball-USA as well as other national and international sports organizations to bring tournaments to the county.

In 2022, several big tournaments will return to Loudoun including the USSSA C Nationals and USA Softball Eastern Nationals fastpitch tournaments, MYHockey tournaments at ION International Training Center and Ashburn Ice House, the East Coast Premier Cup and WAGS Rael Vodicka soccer tournaments.

And next spring, the 247-acre Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will open. The park will be managed by PRCS and feature 17 lighted athletic fields, including 12 rectangular fields, two of which will be turf, four diamonds and a cricket pitch.

“As Loudoun continues to grow, the excellent facilities that the county is developing and operating for residents are also a destination for tournaments,” PRCS Director Steve Torpy said. “These facilities, paired with outstanding staff, provide an award-winning tournament experience. We appreciate this recognition of the hard work and commitment of our PRCS staff.”