Loudoun Offers COVID-19 Boosters to Ages 16 and Up

Loudoun County is now offering appointments for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds at its Dulles Town Center clinic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a COVID-19 booster dose for 16- and 17-year-olds after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its COVID-19 booster recommendations to include people in this age group.

People aged 16 and up who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one approved for people younger than 18. Initial doses remain available to people age 5 and up, and boosters for people 18 or older who finished their two-dose Moderna or Pfizer series at least six months ago or their single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

As both the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus continue to spread, health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19.

“Loudoun County, as well as our whole region, is now at the highest level of COVID-19 transmission,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “Getting initial COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters when eligible, along with indoor mask usage and other mitigation steps, will be critical to staying safe during this winter surge.”

To make an appointment online for a COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s Dulles Town Center site, visit loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine. To find vaccines elsewhere, also including flu and other vaccines, visit vaccines.gov. Anyone with questions about COVID-19 vaccines can call the Health Department’s information line at 703-737-8300 or send an email to health@loudoun.gov.