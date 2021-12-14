Step Up Registration Deadline is Friday

Dec. 17 is the final day for individuals and teams to register for this year’s Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition.

Held annually since 2010, the program challenges participants to create and implement plans to address issues and improve the community.

The event is organized by Loudoun Youth Inc. in partnership with Morven Park Center for Civic Impact and the Youth Advisory Council. This year’s competition is sponsored by REI Systems.

Once registered, students work on their chosen projects individually or with teammates, teachers, and school counselors in preparation for the first round of competition in March. This year’s Main Competition will be held on March 24 in the Loudoun County School Board meeting room. The top 10 teams will advance to a final round of judging on April 7 at the Winmill Carriage Museum at Morven Park. The top 10 teams receive monetary prizes between $100 and $1000.

For more information about the competition, go to:LoudounYouth.orgor emailinfo@loudounyouth.org.