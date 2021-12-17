After-Hours Vaccinations Offered at Elementary Schools
The Health Department, school division, and Giant Pharmacy are partnering to offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at elementary schools for all residents beginning on Monday.
Children ages 5 to 17 may receive their first or second dose. People over 16 may receive their first or second dose or their booster. People under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The clinic will only offer Pfizer vaccines. According to the Health Department, the Pfizer shot can be used as a booster for those who have already received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The county is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at its Dulles Town Center clinic online atloudoun.gov/covid19vaccine.
Clinics will be open for walk-in appointments at the following times:
Hutchison Farm Elementary School
42819 Center Street, South Riding
Tuesday, Dec. 21, 4 – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 4– 7p.m.
Sterling Elementary School
200 W Church Road, Sterling
Monday, Dec. 20, 4 – 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10, 4 – 7 p.m.
Sugarland Elementary School
65 Sugarland Run Drive, Sterling
Monday, Dec. 20, 4 – 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10, 4 – 7 p.m.
Leesburg Elementary School
323 Plaza Street NE, Leesburg
Monday, Jan. 3, 4 – 7 p.m.
Sully Elementary School
300 Circle Drive, Sterling
Friday, Jan. 7, 4 – 7 p.m.
One thought on “After-Hours Vaccinations Offered at Elementary Schools”
There’s a concerted effort to get everyone vaccinated for COVID, even children as young as five. That’s fine. I just hope people respect the view of parents who don’t wish to be vaccinated or don’t want their children vaccinated. Personally, I’ve had two jabs of Moderna. But I’d never tell someone else what to do. That isn’t my place. Happy Holidays Loudoun!