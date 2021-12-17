After-Hours Vaccinations Offered at Elementary Schools

The Health Department, school division, and Giant Pharmacy are partnering to offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at elementary schools for all residents beginning on Monday.

Children ages 5 to 17 may receive their first or second dose. People over 16 may receive their first or second dose or their booster. People under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinic will only offer Pfizer vaccines. According to the Health Department, the Pfizer shot can be used as a booster for those who have already received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The county is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at its Dulles Town Center clinic online atloudoun.gov/covid19vaccine.

Clinics will be open for walk-in appointments at the following times:

Hutchison Farm Elementary School

42819 Center Street, South Riding

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 4 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 4– 7p.m.

Sterling Elementary School

200 W Church Road, Sterling

Monday, Dec. 20, 4 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10, 4 – 7 p.m.

Sugarland Elementary School

65 Sugarland Run Drive, Sterling

Monday, Dec. 20, 4 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10, 4 – 7 p.m.

Leesburg Elementary School

323 Plaza Street NE, Leesburg

Monday, Jan. 3, 4 – 7 p.m.

Sully Elementary School

300 Circle Drive, Sterling

Friday, Jan. 7, 4 – 7 p.m.