Loudoun Supervisors Eye $80M Year-End Budget Surplus

The Loudoun Board of Supervisors’ finance committee voted on how the county should use the $80 million in the county’s year-end balance sheet, including some projects such as renaming Rt. 50 and Rt. 7, the Conservation Easement Assistance Program, the Unmet House Needs Strategic Plan, and a Child Protective Services program in crisis.

Under the panel’s recommendation, most of the money will roll into the next fiscal year as is normal practice, with $40 million going to bolster the next budget and $15 million going into the county’s 10% fiscal reserve.

Another $5.4 million would go into the Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan, with $5 million going to establish a short-term revolving loan for nonprofit affordable housing developers who are seeking to purchase and preserve existing affordable housing—the county’s existing Affordable Multi-Family Home Loan Program is meant for new construction. The other $400,000 would toward consulting fees and new hires to get started on the plan’s 76 near-term goals.

Another $390,000 would go to Child Protective Services, adding seven more positions to an office in crisis with half of its 12 positions empty. Another $250,000 would go to the Youth Crisis Stabilization Center.

“This is an area that’s very concerning, and I think within reason most of us would say, whatever money we need to spend, let’s spend to fix it, because the idea of children being at risk is something I don’t think any of us can live with,” said finance committee Chairman Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).

Some $975,000 will go toward staffing the Lovettsville District Park, and another $15,000 will go to bolster the Conservation Easement Assistance Program, helping landowners defray the cost of protecting their land from development by putting it under conservation easement. $650,000 would go to cover the estimated cost of replacing signs on Route 50 and Route 7, which the county has recently asked the state to rename. $75,000 will go to hire a facilitator to gather guided input from the public on the Path to Freedom project at the Loudoun courthouse.

Nearly $16 million will go to a contingency fund for county construction projects. With supply chain issues causing construction costs to grow even more quickly in the region’s already-hot market, Letourneau also wondered if the contingency fund is large enough—supervisors have been forced before to add funding to projects that cost more than anticipated as county staff members have worked to create accurate cost projections.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements to our cost estimating methodology, so we’ve been able to use the contingency funding a lot less in the past two years,” said Finance and Budget Assistant Director Megan Bourke. “However as everyone is well aware, there is a supply chain issue and we are starting to see some changes in our construction bids that are coming in.”

Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Director Joe Kroboth said supervisors have cause to be concerned, and that he would keep them updated.

“For about 18-24 months, we have been bringing almost all of our projects—the bid prices—in below our estimates and the budget, but the past three projects that we have open bid, as last as this afternoon, the bids are coming in significantly higher than the budget,” Kroboth said.

Supervisors voted to recommend that spending plan to the full Board of Supervisors 3-0-2, with Supervisors Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) and Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent.