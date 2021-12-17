Worker Killed at Sterling Work Site

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace fatality that occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a business on Atlantic Boulevard in Sterling.

According to the report, deputies and Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue personnel responded for man who was struck by a marble slab as he and other employees were moving the slabs.

The victim has been identified as Serdar Yozgat, 27, of Springfield.

Detectives are conducting the investigation in coordination with the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Office of the Medical Examiner. There is no indication of foul play, the agency stated.