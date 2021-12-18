Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling

Editor: Julie Briskman “believes” discounting the advice of the planning commissioner she appointed. Let us not forget the planning commissioner credentials make her an expert witness for environment concerns.

Julie ran as someone who would protect the environment. Tell that to the wildlife when construction begins on her 160 parking places at Bles Park. Where, you ask does, the runoff go? Let me tell you—right into the Broad Run and Potomac River. You ask, are the fields fertilized? Fertilizers be darned, but Julie “believes.”

Julie “believes” pickle ball courts are a necessity, otherwise why invade a natural setting with more noise and additional parking?

Julie “believes” it is fine to run a boardwalk across a chokepoint between two large wetland areas never mind the animals that have to maneuver on the ground.

Julie “believes” introducing more people into the floodplain and wetlands is what her constituents want—her version of diversity.

Ask the other members of the Planning Commission if they trust their training, which ended in a vote to deny this application or do they “believe” Julie knows best?

This is a middle finger to the environment she purports to protect I “believe.”

Jonathan Erickson, Sterling