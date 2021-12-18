Loudoun War Veterans Honored at Cemetery Wreath Laying

The Ketoctin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday sponsored wreath layings at the graves of American war veterans at two Loudoun cemeteries.

The events were part of the Wreaths Across American program that honored the service of veterans at more than 2,500 U.S. cemeteries, including Arlington Nation Cemetery.

The Ketoctin DAR invited volunteers to lay wreaths at gravesites in the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery and the North Fork Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Loudoun, as well as the Carter Family Cemetery at the North Hill estate in Clarke County.

“Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear,” said Ketoctin Chapter DAR Regent Kecia Brown during the opening ceremony. “The United States of America was founded on ideals of freedom, justice and equality. Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you.”

Preservationist Kenneth Fleming recounted the history of the Ketoctin church, which dates back to 1751. He said 14 Revolutionary War soldiers, 32 veterans of the War of 1812, and 30 veterans from the American Civil War are buried on the grounds, in addition to those who fought in America’s wars around the globe. “This is truly a historic and hollowed Loudoun property,” he said.

At North Fork, two Revolutionary War veterans, 11 War of 1812 veterans, and 30 Confederate veterans are buried in the cemetery, Brown said.

Community volunteers spread over the cemetery carrying the wreaths to the grave marker of each veteran. Each said the name of the veteran aloud before placing the memorial.

Also participating in the program were Revolutionary War reenactors, the Viking Division of the U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Corps, and Loudoun Deputy Sean McCartan, who preformed on bagpipes.

Photos by Douglas Graham